A closer look at the filmmaker’s Intentions.

In the vibrant landscape of Liberian cinema, where aspirations run high and the desire to showcase indigenous stories burns bright, recent events have ignited a flurry of discussion and debate among enthusiasts and industry insiders alike. At the heart of this whirlwind stands Gregory Artus Frank Sr., whose latest move has sent shockwaves through the community.

It all began with the much-anticipated release of “No Not Me,” a poignant exploration of the traditional Sande culture and its ties to Female Genital Mutilation (FMH). Directed by the talented Allyson D Brown, known affectionately as Liberian Adb, the film promised to shine a spotlight on societal issues with depth and sensitivity.

‘No Not Me’ and ‘Breaking of The Bush’

However, the excitement surrounding “No Not Me” was swiftly eclipsed by the unexpected emergence of “Breaking of The Bush,” a project spearheaded by Gregory Artus Frank Sr. While the timing seemed ill-fated, Frank chose to capitalize on the momentum generated by “No Not Me,” utilizing its preview to promote his own endeavor.

The decision to preempt “No Not Me” with his release left many bewildered and questioning Frank’s motives. Critics and audiences alike were left pondering the striking similarities between the two films, particularly in their exploration of cultural themes and societal challenges. With both narratives touching on topics such as love, sacrifice, and the complexities of tradition, the lines between originality and imitation blurred.

Frank’s actions not only overshadowed Brown’s work but also drew attention away from the nuanced storytelling and powerful performances that “No Not Me” promised to deliver. The timing of his release sparked accusations of opportunism and raised concerns about ethical practices within the industry.

Scenes – ‘Breaking of The Bush’ and ‘No Not Me’

As discussions continue to swirl, the focus now shifts to the future of Liberian cinema and the need for authentic voices to rise above the noise. With audiences craving fresh narratives and genuine representation, filmmakers are urged to prioritize integrity and creativity in their craft.

As for Gregory Artus Frank Sr. and his controversial release strategy, only time will tell the true impact of his decision. Will “Breaking of The Bush” stand on its own merits, or will it forever be overshadowed by the shadow cast by its predecessor? As the dust settles, one thing remains certain – the Liberian film industry is a stage ripe with drama, where every twist and turn shapes the narrative of its future.

