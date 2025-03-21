Liberian Lawmakers Weigh Ban on Shisha and Kush Over Public Health Risks

Legislators respond to rising concerns about the dangers of flavored tobacco and synthetic drugs

The widespread use of shisha and kush in Liberia has sparked legislative deliberations, with the House of Representatives considering regulatory action. Restoring Hope Foundation International has formally petitioned lawmakers, urging a nationwide prohibition on these substances due to their severe health implications.

Medical experts and public health advocates warn that hookah smoking, often perceived as a safer alternative to cigarettes, is in fact more hazardous. Studies indicate that prolonged exposure to shisha smoke increases the inhalation of carcinogens and toxic compounds, significantly elevating the risk of respiratory illnesses, cardiovascular diseases, and various forms of cancer.

The petition underscores the addictive properties of nicotine in shisha and the dangerous levels of tar and carbon monoxide present in flavored tobacco. Advocates have also expressed alarm over the rising prevalence of hookah use among Liberia’s youth, attributing its surge to social trends and widespread misinformation about its safety.

In addition to addressing the risks of hookah consumption, the petition highlights the growing crisis of kush—a synthetic drug with devastating neurological and psychological effects. The House Committees on Youth and Sports and Health have been tasked with conducting a comprehensive review of the petition and presenting their findings upon the Legislature’s return from recess.

If enacted, a ban on the importation, distribution, and consumption of shisha and kush would mark a decisive move toward safeguarding public health and curbing the influence of these harmful substances in Liberian communities.