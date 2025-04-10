Boakai Hosts First Presidential Media Dinner, Vows Press Freedom

UP Kicks Off Historic Engagement with Media, Emphasizing Professionalism, Transparency, and National Dialogue

In a landmark move to strengthen ties with the Liberian media, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai hosted the first-ever Presidential Media Dinner under his Unity government at the EJS Ministerial Complex. The event brought together media executives, journalists, and senior government officials for an evening focused on deepening collaboration and reaffirming the administration’s commitment to press freedom, professionalism, and the safety of media workers.

Addressing the gathering, President Boakai called on the Liberian media community to recommit to the highest standards of journalistic integrity, intensify efforts against misinformation, and advocate for the protection and empowerment of journalists across all 15 counties.

“There is still work to do, to improve professionalism, to combat misinformation, and to ensure journalists are safe and supported in every county of this country,” the President said.

Highlighting the role of the press in Liberia’s democratic progress, President Boakai described the media as a cornerstone of the nation’s governance and development. He warned that the growing spread of disinformation poses a threat to public trust and democratic institutions and emphasized the need for fact-based, ethical reporting.

“We must build a society where facts and respect for our traditional values matter,” he said. “Criticism is not a threat to democracy; it is its essence.”

The President also reiterated his promise of a democratic Liberia free from political prisoners and press suppression. He praised the surge in new media platforms since the start of his administration, crediting it to an open and enabling environment that encourages free speech and responsible journalism.

Recognizing the unique challenges faced by journalists, especially those working in remote regions, President Boakai stressed the importance of nationwide support for the media, from Montserrado to Maryland, Lofa to Grand Kru.

“This dinner is not the end, but the beginning of a broader and more constructive dialogue between the presidency and the press,” he concluded.

The Presidential Media Dinner marks a significant chapter in the Unity government’s vision to create a transparent, accountable, and inclusive governance environment, anchored in strong media relations and democratic values.