Gas on the House! Baba2Switt Drops L$790K Fuel Giveaway for Paynesville Riders

The Hustlers’ Hero Strikes Again!

Paynesville City is about to erupt with excitement this tomorrow which is Friday as one of Liberia’s most generous and unpredictable businessmen, Baba2Switt, turns the heat up for bike riders in a major way! In what’s being dubbed the “Fuel Fest of the Year,” Baba2Switt will be blessing 1,000 bike riders with one gallon of gasoline each, and with the current price set at L$790 per gallon, that’s a jaw-dropping L$790,000 Liberian Dollars or $4,030 USD at the exchange rate of L$198 to $1.00.

Talk about putting your money where your mouth is!

This isn’t just a kind gesture, it’s a power move by a man who’s quickly becoming the people’s favorite philanthropist. Baba2Switt, a youthful soul in his mid-40s, is making it rain blessings across Liberia, and it’s not his first time breaking headlines. Just weeks ago, he gave $10,000 each to both the Muslim and Christian communities, that’s a solid $20K donation, no strings attached.

But wait, there’s more. Baba2Switt is also showing major love to the entertainment industry. He gifted Liberian rap icon Christoph the Change with a whip, a Chevrolet Camaro and went a step further by launching a clothing line called “The Money Empire” in Christoph’s name. Every single shirt, priced at $15.00, funnels straight into Christoph’s personal bank account. Now that’s what we call hustle supporting hustle!

From motorbikes to music, gas to garments, Baba2Switt is rewriting the playbook on how Liberian businessmen support their communities. If you’re in Paynesville this Friday, don’t blink, you might just witness one of the most heartwarming and high-octane giveaways in recent history. He’s also giving out 1000 safety jackets. Is this the only thing to see from him. He said no, more to come and with the Money Empire Liberia entertainners and its gurus will never be the same again. Baba2Switt is also a renowned musician. Knocking blows of unity with DJ Weezy after several years of conflict between them, just yesterday the both of them concluded and Weezy is also on the team.

Baba2Switt, BWoy, ÏNternational AD King and DJ Weezy

Gathering his team together with more support to musicians, he signed two new artists to his team, two young artists, BWoy and ÏNternational AD King. Things are about to go entertaining in 2025, the challenge is getting more difficult for other managers because with the level of come back Baba2Switt has come with, things ain’t the same, this might force others to do more or even better.

Hustlers, start your engines, Baba2Switt is fueling the future, one gallon at a time!