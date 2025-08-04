Liberia and Sierra Leone Launch Free Roaming to Boost Regional Integration

ECOWAS-backed initiative eliminates cross-border call charges, paving way for broader West African telecom unification

MONROVIA, Liberia – The Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) has announced the activation of a landmark Free Roaming Agreement between Liberia and Sierra Leone, effective this Wednesday, following a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between both governments.

LTA Commissioner General Hon. Clarence Massaquoi described the move as a transformative step for regional trade, mobility, and digital connectivity, noting that this marks a major stride in ECOWAS’ long-standing goal of a unified telecom space.

“Removing communication barriers is critical to regional integration,” Massaquoi said, adding that Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, and The Gambia are expected to join the initiative by October 2025.

The agreement enables mobile subscribers to make and receive calls at local rates while roaming within participating countries—eliminating international charges for consumers and businesses.

Delegates at the event of the MOU on Roaming between Sierra Leone and Liberia

ECOWAS Country Representative to Liberia, Madam Josephine Nkrumah, highlighted the role of political will among Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea, emphasizing the need for a harmonized legal and regulatory framework to sustain the program.

She noted that ECOWAS has supported free regional roaming since 2017 and will continue providing technical guidance and policy oversight to expand the initiative across West Africa.

The Free Roaming Initiative is widely regarded as a game changer for cross-border communication, enhancing economic cooperation, regional mobility, and citizen connectivity throughout the sub-region.