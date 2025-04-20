Determine Girls FC Reign Supreme: Master Queen’s Squad Claims Fifth Championship in Dramatic Comeback!

From Heartbreak to History, Liberia’s Female Football Powerhouse Dominates Again Amid High-Stakes Drama

Monrovia, Liberia – In a stunning display of resilience and dominance, Determine Girls FC has once again etched their name into Liberian football history, clinching the LFA Upper Women’s League Championship for the fifth time in a thrilling season finale. The victory marks a triumphant return for the team after a disappointing campaign last year, proving that when the “ball bounces, play changes.”

Last season, the champions stumbled, leaving fans questioning whether the dynasty built by philanthropist and public figure Grace Hawa Weah, affectionately known as “Master Queen,” was fading. But like true royalty, they refused to stay dethroned. With a championship mindset, the squad roared back, turning setbacks into stepping stones and reclaiming their crown in spectacular fashion.

The entire team and its officials

Yesterday’s trophy presentation was a scene of pure jubilation. Players hoisted medals and the gleaming championship cup, dedicating the win to their CEO, Cassell Kouh, and their relentless leader, Master Queen, whose vision and passion have propelled the team to greatness.

While the victory is sweet, it hasn’t come without its share of drama. Master Queen, known for her fiery passion, has previously made headlines for outbursts at award ceremonies, leading to public apologies. A fan quipped: “Hope this time, when awards are handed out, she keeps calm, no rage, no regrets!”

Master Queen and her Team Celebrate the Championship

Yet, love her or question her, there’s no denying her impact. Under her ownership, Determine Girls FC has become a symbol of excellence in Liberian women’s football, with players securing international club deals and raising the nation’s profile on the global stage.

With five titles now in their cabinet, the question isn’t just about celebrating the past, it’s about how long this reign will last. Rivals are hungry, but Determine Girls FC has shown they thrive under pressure.

As the champagne flows and the celebrations continue, one thing is clear: Liberia’s women’s football is on the rise, and Master Queen’s warriors are leading the charge.

Will the champions make it six? Or will the competition finally strike back? One thing’s for sure, the ball keeps bouncing, and in Liberian football, anything can happen.

Want More Drama? Stay Tuned for Post-Championship Reactions & Award Ceremony Fallout!

