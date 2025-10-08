World football governing body, FIFA, has appointed Liberia Football Association’s (LFA) President Mustapha I. Raji Deputy Chairman of the FIFA Olympics Football Committee for the period 2025-2029.

The appointment was made on Thursday, 2 October, during the FIFA Council meeting held in Zurich. It follows a thorough consultation process involving FIFA’s Member Associations and the confederations, through which members of the newly created Standing Committees were appointed for the period 2025-2029.

According to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, “the new Standing Committees will lead to the greater involvement of our Member Associations, the confederations and other stakeholders in our decision-making processes, increased female representation and more focused technical expertise in various areas relevant to football.”

This latest appointment highlights the respect and trust Raji commands at the continental and global levels of football governance.

The LFA proudly congratulates President Raji on his latest achievements and looks forward to his continued leadership and contributions to African and global football.

Credit: LFA