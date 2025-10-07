National Road Fund Donates Vehicles to Transport Ministry

By Myean D Torgbean

Monrovia, Liberia – In a move aimed at strengthening road management and transport regulation in the country, the National Road Fund of Liberia (NRF) has donated a fleet of vehicles to the Ministry of Transport (MoT).

The donation, made on Monday at the NRF headquarters in Monrovia, is part of the Fund’s ongoing efforts to support government institutions involved in transport oversight and road maintenance.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, NRF Manager Mrs Joesetta Wento said the vehicles are intended to boost the Ministry’s mobility and efficiency in monitoring transport operations across the country. He emphasized that improving transport regulation is essential to maintaining Liberia’s expanding road network.

“We see this as a partnership for progress,” Wento said. “Our road infrastructure can only be sustained when the relevant agencies, like the Ministry of Transport, are well-equipped to do their work effectively.”

Receiving the keys to the vehicles, Deputy Minister for Land & Rail Transport Hon. Rudolph G. Natt, Jr. expressed gratitude to the NRF for the timely gesture. He noted that the donation will help the Ministry enhance its nationwide supervision, vehicle inspection programs, and regional coordination.

“This donation comes at a crucial time when we are working to strengthen the transport sector and ensure safety and accountability on our roads,” Minister Natt said.

The National Road Fund, established by an Act of the Legislature in 2016, is responsible for mobilizing and managing funds dedicated to road maintenance and rehabilitation across Liberia.

The vehicles, according to officials, will be deployed to key transport corridors, including Montserrado, Nimba, Bong, and Grand Bassa Counties, to facilitate monitoring, compliance, and public safety initiatives.

Both institutions reaffirmed their commitment to working together to ensure a safer, more efficient, and sustainable transport system in Liberia.