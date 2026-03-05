Sirleaf Suggests Revisiting Article 27(b) to Allow Citizenship for Non-Negro Descendants

Former Liberian President says reform could attract stronger investment and economic participation, sparking debate on heritage and economic growth.

Former Liberian President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, has called for a national conversation around amending Article 27(b) of the Liberian Constitution to allow individuals of non-Negro descent to obtain citizenship in Liberia.

Speaking on the issue on Thursday, Sirleaf emphasized that such a reform could encourage greater economic participation and long-term investment in the country. According to her, granting citizenship to long-term foreign residents, particularly those actively involved in business, could strengthen Liberia’s economy.

Article 27(b) of the Liberian Constitution currently restricts citizenship to persons who are of Negro descent. The provision has long been a subject of debate, particularly as Liberia’s economy includes significant participation from foreign business communities such as Lebanese, Indian, and Chinese nationals.

Sirleaf pointed to examples from other African countries that have taken steps to broaden citizenship policies in order to attract investment. She cited Ghana and Rwanda as nations that have adopted more inclusive approaches, allowing foreign investors and residents to integrate more fully into their economies.

According to the former president, granting citizenship to qualified non-Negro residents could encourage them to invest more heavily in Liberia rather than transferring profits abroad to their countries of origin.

“Many people who live and do business here contribute significantly to the economy,” Sirleaf suggested, noting that if given citizenship and a stronger sense of belonging, they may choose to build more infrastructure and long-term investments within Liberia.

The issue, however, remains sensitive. Supporters of Article 27(b) argue that the provision protects Liberia’s historical identity as a nation founded for people of African descent. They believe maintaining the clause preserves the country’s cultural heritage and political independence.



Others argue that the modern global economy requires a more inclusive approach to citizenship, particularly in a country where foreign investors already play a major role in commerce and industry.

The debate also raises questions about reciprocity, as thousands of Liberians currently hold citizenship or permanent residency in countries such as the United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada.

Sirleaf’s comments have reignited public discussion about whether Liberia should maintain Article 27(b) as a protection of national heritage or amend it to potentially boost economic growth and investment.

As the conversation unfolds, many Liberians are now weighing the balance between preserving the country’s historic identity and adapting to economic realities in a globalized world.