A.MILL: The Young Liberian Streamer Dominating the Digital Space

From Bushrod Island to national recognition, Amadu Fahnbulleh is redefining online streaming and content creation in Liberia.

Over the years, Liberians have continued to push themselves to compete with the rest of the world, and today many are excelling in different sectors. One area where this progress is becoming more visible is the creative industry, particularly in digital content creation.

Across social media platforms, Liberian content creators are building audiences, influencing culture, and creating opportunities for others. Among those making a significant impact in the online streaming space is a young and widely recognized name, A.MILL.

Amadu Fahnbulleh born in the year 2000, the Liberian streamer and content creator has steadily built a reputation as one of the country’s most talked-about digital personalities. Originally from Bushrod Island, with roots in Grand Cape Mount County, A.MILL emerged online in late 2022 and quickly gained attention through his engaging streaming style and viral slogan, “I scary and beautiful, you will love it.”

His content rapidly gained traction, helping him build a loyal audience across multiple platforms. Today, A.MILL is widely known for hosting live streaming shows on YouTube, where he reportedly holds one of the highest-viewed live streams by a Liberian creator.

Beyond entertainment, A.MILL is also focused on developing the next generation of creators. Through content creation classes, he trains and inspires aspiring Liberian influencers who want to enter the digital media space. These sessions often feature collaborations and appearances from popular Liberian artists such as JZyNo, Christoph the Change, and PCK (Peller), helping bridge the gap between music, entertainment, and online media.

A.Mill along with some Liberian entertainers on different occasions

His influence spans several social media platforms. On TikTok, his page A.MILL has grown to over 125,000 followers, while his YouTube channel, AMILLCOMEDY, which launched in 2024, continues to attract viewers interested in live streaming and interactive entertainment.

A.MILL’s presence on Facebook is equally impressive, where he has built a following of over 200,000 people and reportedly generates more than 10 million monthly views, making him one of the most visible digital creators from Liberia.

Outside of content creation, reports suggest the young entrepreneur is also involved in the petroleum and real estate industries, signaling ambitions that go beyond the digital world.

As Liberia’s digital culture continues to grow, creators like A.MILL are proving that local talent can build strong audiences, influence online conversations, and inspire a new generation of creatives.

And as the streaming scene expands, many fans say one thing is clear: before asking who Liberia’s best streamer is, you may want to check the name A.MILL first.