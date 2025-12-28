Rapper Pa Rising: How Bucky Raw’s “African Baddie” Rewrote Liberia’s Hip-Hop Story

From old beefs to new blessings, Bucky Raw’s viral anthem is shaking the throne and redefining dominance in Liberian rap.

Names are said to carry power, and for the Gio boy from Nimba County known as Bucky Raw, that power now feels undeniable. Popularly called Rapper Pa, Bucky’s journey has become one of the most talked-about stories in Liberian entertainment, filled with rivalry, redemption, and a breakout moment that has captured the attention of the nation and beyond.

The story traces back to the release of Christoph The Change’s Christoph album, a period that reignited tensions in Liberian hip-hop. What followed was a controversy many described as even worse than the famous Open Casket beef of years past. Speculation surrounding personal relationships fueled a fierce fight for supremacy, setting social media and the streets on fire with debates, accusations, and divided loyalties.

As events unfolded, Christoph later struggled publicly with alleged drug issues and was seen in a troubling incident where he was beaten by police in the streets of Monrovia. In the heat of public opinion, some unfairly blamed Bucky Raw, accusing him of using juju to derail Christoph’s life and career. With time, however, many Liberians came to view those claims as baseless rumors meant to place blame rather than seek truth.

Bucky Raw and Christop The Change first Performance Together – 2 Years ago

In a surprising turn, Bucky Raw and Christoph The Change eventually put their differences aside. Through The Money Empire, a brand owned by Baba 2Switt, the two artists united and made history by sharing the same stage for the second time but for the first time on a bigger stage for everyone and not on political party rallies, because the first time was two years ago on the Congress for Democratic Change -CDC party grounds. This moment came during Christoph The Change’s concert at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, where the soccer pitch was half-packed, an achievement that drew global attention and symbolized a powerful comeback for an artist many believed had lost relevance.

Despite the unity, controversy returned with Christoph’s recent EP. Fans and critics alike argued that several featured artists, especially Bucky Raw, outperformed the project’s owner. Two tracks featuring Bucky stood out, sparking conversations that Christoph no longer sounded like the Bonnie Dust fans once knew, with rumors spreading that his lyrical dominance had faded.

The most trending song -African Baddie

Then came Bucky Raw’s defining moment. Shortly after being detained and later released by the LDEA over a weed-related case, Bucky dropped “African Baddie,” a track recorded and released just before his brief stay behind bars. What was meant to be a teaser for his upcoming EP quickly turned into a national and international wave, as Liberian and African women flooded social media celebrating the song with confidence, dance, and unapologetic beauty.

In a short interview, Bucky Raw admitted he was genuinely surprised by the reaction. He said he never expected the song to resonate so deeply, especially with women who embraced it personally and vibed to it with full energy. The organic response transformed “African Baddie” from a simple release into a cultural moment.

Today, many fans boldly describe “African Baddie” as a heavier impact than Christoph’s entire EP. Conversations across the entertainment space now suggest that the value of Bonnie Dust has shifted, while Rapper Pa continues to rise. In an industry where crowns change quickly, Bucky Raw’s name now stands at the center of Liberia’s hip-hop conversation.

Bucky Raw Two Verses on Chris EP