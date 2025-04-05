Petty Traders, Motorbike Riders, and Civil Groups Unite Under STAND’s Banner as Public Discontent Grows Across Liberia

Liberians Rally Behind STAND: Nationwide Protest Looms Over Corruption, Injustice, and Economic Hardship

Monrovia, Liberia – April 5, 2025:

Liberians from all walks of life are preparing to take to the streets as Solidarity & Trust for a New Day (STAND), one of the country’s most vocal civil society organizations, sets plans in motion for a nationwide protest. The mass action aims to pressure the government to confront persistent issues of corruption, injustice, lawlessness, poor governance, and worsening economic conditions that continue to grip the nation.

The call for protest intensified following a press conference held by STAND on March 21, 2025. The organization’s chairman, Mulbah Morlu, addressed the media shortly after Supreme Court Justice Ceanide Clinton-Johnson upheld the controversial ‘No-Go Zone’ restrictions on motorbike riders. The ruling effectively barred commercial motorcyclists from accessing key parts of the capital, a decision that has sparked widespread frustration and further inflamed public anger.

“The people have had enough,” said Morlu. “This is not just about motorbike riders. This is about the growing injustice, the rising cost of living, and the deliberate exclusion of ordinary citizens from national decision-making.”

The protest has already gained strong backing from multiple quarters. Motorbike and Kekeh (tricycle taxi) unions were among the first to pledge their support, signaling the potential scale of the demonstration. This week, the Petty Traders and Street Vendors of Central Monrovia formally added their voices to the movement.

Speaking on behalf of the vendors, a community spokesman decried the daily harassment by state security officers and condemned what he described as “excessive and unfair tax burdens” imposed by the Monrovia City Corporation. “We’re tired of being targeted while corrupt officials live in luxury,” he stated. “Petty traders are founding members of STAND, and STAND remains the voice of the voiceless.”

Though STAND has not yet released an official protest date, the momentum is building rapidly. Petty traders, motorbike riders, and civil society actors say they are prepared to mobilize immediately when called upon. Organizers insist the protest will be peaceful but powerful, representing a unified stand against what they call systemic failure in national leadership.

Political observers believe this protest could serve as a turning point in Liberia’s civic awakening. With the government promoting a so-called “rescue agenda,” critics argue that the administration must now demonstrate a genuine commitment to reform, or risk further alienation from an increasingly agitated public.

As tension mounts, the question on everyone’s mind is whether the government will heed the rising calls for accountability, or if the coming protest will mark the beginning of a larger movement demanding real change in Liberia.