Liberia Mourns as Road Accidents Continue to Claim Lives

Monrovia, Liberia – Road accidents in Liberia have surged at an alarming rate, with more than 50 recorded crashes in recent months, leaving citizens in mourning and raising concerns about road safety. Despite repeated calls for government intervention, little has been done to address the growing crisis.

The latest tragedy occurred today when a truck, reportedly suffering a brake failure, rolled over a heavily overloaded taxi, leading to multiple casualties. The taxi, carrying eight people including six adults, a baby, and the driver was struck as the truck attempted to maneuver past traffic. The impact killed three person, which are three sisters, who died instantly. Ruth Benson Who died few days after her wedding, along with others while several others were critically injured. Authorities have yet to confirm the final number of casualties.

Eyewitnesses expressed outrage over the incident, emphasizing that unsafe driving practices, such as overloading and overspeeding, continue to endanger lives. The lack of government-enforced road safety measures has left individuals to rely on their own precautions rather than structured policies to ensure their safety.

Liberians are once again calling on the government to implement and enforce stricter traffic regulations, including speed limits, routine vehicle inspections, and safer road infrastructure. Many believe that without urgent action, more lives will be lost to preventable accidents.

As families mourn their loved ones and others fight for their lives in hospitals, the question remains: How many more tragedies must occur before real change is made?