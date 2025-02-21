Data and Calls Expenditure for A Common Person Living in Liberia

The Masses Pay Hugh Amount In Data and Calls Based on Their Income

In Liberia, we overlook too many things and see to it that it is very easy to live here once we are not been brother by police and army beating on the citizens, we see surviving to be better than dying and we admire the fact that what the citizens pay for other citizens that are in bigger positions get it free of charge and the government doesn’t care about how things affect their citizens at a high cost. Today I am throwing light on the increase of data to the lowest standard but Liberians won’t stop using it. If you have any thoughts about coming to Liberia this will help you to know how to get spending on data packages. Phones that burn more data in Liberia are the iPhones that use the ISO and Samsung and other phones that use the Android operating system don’t burn a lot unless you have things you are screaming with high quality, but this whole breakdown came from my checking.

Three Days Calls Package

30 divided by 3 =10 (Spending 1 dollar 10 times in a month for 3 days calls package, includes the limited amount of text the company gives you and you talk for only 45 minutes per dial call and after that, the call cut off doing your conversation. US$1XUS$10 =US$10. 00

US$10XL$170 =L$1, 700.00

L$190X12 Months =L$27, 360.00

This is what you spend, in total, for a year on what the GSM companies call 3 days of free calls. (Big Question mark).

The data package steps are explained in detail

Seven Days Data Package

30 divided by 7 = 4 (Spending 2 dollars 4 times in a month for a 7-day data package that will be US$2X4 (weeks) =8) you are doing the times in US dollars. Now convert the US dollars to total Liberian dollars. $8XL$190 (1USD is = 190LD). It is equal to L$1, 520.00 just for a month using a data package of 2 dollars, which gives you 1000 megabits (MB) which is also broken down to 1 gigabyte.

If we should know how much we use on the data package a month, (that is if you use the 7-day package completely in the 7 days exact). Times the one-month package price in USD times 12 months and see, convert it to Liberian dollars, and see how much you spend on the Data package in a year if you use it exactly for 7 days a week.

$8X12 Month = $96.00 converted to Liberian dollars at the rate of 1USD – L$170

US$96.00XL$170= L$11, 730 This is just what we consume every year in data packages, browsing the internet, on a seven-day basis. At the rate, we are on.

L$27, 360.00 (Three Days Calls for a year) + L$11, 730.00 (Data for one year) = L$39, 090.00

Grand Total US$229.94 (Rate at L$170. 00 Liberian Dollars to US$1.00)

You spend this amount every year for the GSM companies you subscribed to If you think you want to know how much every home spends on a GSM company, just follow my steps and see how much we spend on communication. This analysis never included other calls to America, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and other African nations expensive you make on your own to get your communication going.

NOTE: Some people spend more than this every month, based on their activities, especially on data packages. They gain and lose, a lot in this. Most managers don’t know what it takes to burn all this amount of cash and gain nothing. If you own a company, organization, or any private sector that burns data for its jobs, I guess you need to start thinking about how to make a profit out of every data package and call you to make, or else you just be spending money for humanitarian purposes. No gain, no loss.

Let’s look at transportation Next! Should we?