House Summons Justice and Foreign Ministers Over Alleged Transfer of Notorious Drug Dealer to Liberia

The House of Representatives has mandated its Leadership to summon the Ministers of Justice and Foreign Affairs to appear on Monday to explain reports surrounding the alleged transfer of a Salvadoran national and suspected drug dealer, Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, to Liberia by the Government of Liberia.

The House’s decision follows a formal communication from Hon. Alex S. Noah, Representative of Sinoe County Electoral District #3, who raised serious national security concerns regarding the reported arrival of Mr. Garcia — a foreign national said to have links with organized crime networks.

According to Rep. Noah, investigations suggest that Mr. Garcia is an alleged member of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), a violent transnational criminal organization operating across Central and North America and designated as a terrorist group by the United States. The MS-13 gang has been implicated in multiple crimes including drug trafficking, terrorism, rape, kidnapping, and arms smuggling.

Hon. Noah cautioned that Liberia’s cooperation with international partners, including the United States, must not come at the expense of national security or peace.

“Liberia is already battling a growing drug problem and increasing youth vulnerability. Bringing in someone of Mr. Garcia’s alleged criminal background — considering our weak security infrastructure and porous borders — poses a grave risk to public safety,” he warned.

The lawmaker therefore called on plenary to summon the Justice and Foreign Ministers to clarify the government’s role and justification for allegedly receiving Mr. Garcia, rather than ensuring his repatriation to his country of origin or another jurisdiction.

Plenary agreed that the issue touches on serious national security implications and must be investigated immediately to safeguard Liberia’s sovereignty and internal stability.

Attached to Rep. Noah’s communication was a publication reportedly issued by the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT), confirming the alleged deportation of Mr. Garcia to Liberia.

The House Leadership is expected to meet with the two Ministers on Monday and later report back to plenary with findings and recommendations.