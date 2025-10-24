Political Defiance Deepens as Senator Samuel Korgar Boycotts Another Nimba Caucus Reconciliation Meeting

Reported By; Myean D Torgbean

Tensions within the Nimba County Legislative Caucus appear to be escalating as Senator Samuel Korgar has once again boycotted a reconciliation meeting convened by Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung on Wednesday evening at his private farm.

According to credible sources, the meeting was aimed at reconciling differences among members of the Nimba Legislative Caucus and setting a united development agenda for the county. However, in a move that has drawn public attention, the newly elected Senator Korgar was the only absentee, while all other lawmakers reportedly attended the gathering.

Observers say Korgar’s repeated absence signals a growing political rift between him and Vice President Koung, a development many find puzzling given that the Vice President was one of his strongest supporters during the the senatorial bye-election.

Political analysts suggest that Korgar’s refusal to participate in reconciliation efforts may reflect deeper divisions over power dynamics and leadership direction within the county. Meanwhile, citizens of Nimba are expressing concern over the widening gap among their leaders, calling for unity in the interest of the county’s progress.

As one local resident put it, “The question everyone is asking now is, what really went wrong between the Vice President and Senator Korgar?”