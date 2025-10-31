President Macron Hosts Working Lunch with President Boakai at Élysée Palace — Focus on Strengthening Liberia-France Relations

By Myean D Torgbean

Paris, France — October 30, 2025

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday hosted Liberian President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., and his delegation at the Élysée Palace for a high-level working lunch centered on deepening bilateral cooperation and exploring new areas of partnership between Liberia and France.

During the cordial engagement, President Macron congratulated President Boakai on his successful visit to the United States and praised his impactful participation in recent engagements at the White House. The French leader also extended warm congratulations to Liberia on its election to the United Nations Security Council, describing the achievement as a mark of confidence in Liberia’s renewed leadership role on the global stage.

In response, President Boakai expressed appreciation to the Government and people of France for their hospitality and reaffirmed Liberia’s commitment to strengthening its longstanding ties with France. He outlined key national priorities under his administration’s ARREST Agenda — focusing on Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism — while underscoring the vital roles of health, energy, and technology in advancing inclusive development and economic transformation.

President Boakai emphasized Liberia’s drive to create jobs, expand vocational and technical training for young people, and attract sustainable investment that empowers local communities.

In support of these priorities, President Macron invited the French Development Agency (AFD) to present ongoing and proposed projects in Liberia. Both leaders agreed to revive key infrastructure and agricultural initiatives that had been stalled in recent years and to expedite project implementation under the Boakai administration.

The two presidents also discussed enhanced cooperation in agriculture, with a particular focus on supporting forest-dependent communities and promoting sustainable farming practices.

Liberia’s Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Hon. Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, briefed the meeting on current challenges in health, education, energy, and water and sanitation. He noted that the Government has deployed over US$115 million in emergency interventions to sustain essential services amid recent aid reductions.

The discussions further covered the resumption of major infrastructure projects and cooperation on regional peace and security. Given Liberia’s proximity to the Sahel and its strategic role in the Mano River Union, both leaders underscored the need for stronger collaboration to promote subregional stability.

Looking ahead, President Boakai and President Macron discussed the upcoming African Union–European Union (AU–EU) Summit in Angola. Liberia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, highlighted the country’s active engagement in shaping the summit’s agenda on Women, Peace, and Security. President Macron commended Liberia’s leadership on the issue and welcomed efforts to strengthen AU–EU cooperation in development financing across Africa.

The meeting concluded with both presidents agreeing to expand the planned December 8 visit of the French Mission to Liberia, which will now include not only training for Liberia’s UN Security Council team at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs but also a broader dialogue on peace, border management, and critical areas of security cooperation.