Boakai Makes Major Government Shake-Up-New Appointments Announced, MCSS Boss Dismissed After LACC Probe

President Joseph Boakai

By Myean D Torgbean-Executive Mansion Reporter

MONROVIA – President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has announced a series of major government appointments and decisive actions aimed at strengthening public institutions, improving service delivery, and reinforcing accountability across the public sector.

The move comes in the wake of recent developments within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a damning report from the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

Following the appointment of Cllr. Deweh Gray as ECOWAS Resident Representative to the Republic of Togo thereby creating a vacancy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs the President has named:

Amb. Ethel Davis as Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs

Ms. Kadiatu Diarra Findley as Ambassador-at-Large on the Policy Advisory Council

The Executive Mansion says these appointments reflect the administration’s drive to strengthen Liberia’s diplomatic footprint and enhance foreign policy engagement.

President Boakai also made additional appointments to bolster the operational capacity of key public agencies:

Mr. Varlee Sanor – Deputy for Operations, Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC)

Mr. Joseph Boye Cooper – Deputy for Administration, Bureau of State Enterprises (BSE)

At the Ministry of Labor, the President appointed Mr. John O.F. Kangbah, Jr. as Inspector General of Labor, replacing Mr. Charles S. Brown, who has been relieved of his duties.

According to the Executive Mansion, these appointments form part of the President’s sweeping reforms to improve efficiency, performance, and accountability within government.

MCSS Superintendent Removed After LACC Findings

In a major anti-corruption action, President Boakai has dismissed Mr. James A.S. Momo, Superintendent of the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS), following findings from the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission.

The LACC report found Mr. Momo liable for several violations during his tenure, including:

Non-compliance with Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) regulations

Extortion

Abuse of office

Criminal conspiracy

Facilitating improper activities in contract awarding

Mr. Momo has been instructed to turn over all government properties to the Acting Superintendent and report to the Ministry of Justice for prosecution.

The General Auditing Commission (GAC) is continuing its investigation, and further actions will be based on its findings.

President Boakai emphasized that his administration remains firmly committed to integrity, transparency, and responsible stewardship of public institutions.