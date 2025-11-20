CMC Political Leader Bility Says Moye’s Plea for Help Exposes “His Own Failure”— Announces Construction of Four New Bridges in Bong County

By Myean D Torgbean

The Political Leader of the Citizens for Change Movement (CMC), Representative Musa Hassan Bility, has taken a sharp swipe at former Deputy Speaker Prince Moye, accusing him of failing the very people he represented for 13 years.

In a statement, Rep. Bility said Moye after more than a decade in the Legislature, including years on the powerful Ways, Means and Finance Committee has now turned to him for help to address the needs of his constituents.

“After spending 13 years as a lawmaker, all of which were in the Ways and Means Committee and as Deputy Speaker, he is now begging me to go and help his people. I’m happy to do so. I want him, Moye, to understand that this plea highlights his own failure,” Bility said.

Rep. Bility further disclosed that the Citizens for Change Movement is set to construct four additional bridges in Bong County, a move he says demonstrates the CMC’s commitment to meaningful development while others “only made promises.”

The announcement comes amid growing political tension in Bong County over stalled development projects and increasing pressure on elected officials to deliver on their mandates.