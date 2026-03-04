Sen. Dillon Raises Alarm Over Land Disputes and Government Property Encroachment in Monrovia

Montserrado County Senator Questions Court-Backed Evictions of Long-Term Occupants and Warns Residents Against Building on Government-Owned Alleyways

Monrovia, Liberia — Abraham Darius Dillon, Senator of Montserrado County, has raised concerns over ongoing land disputes in and around Monrovia, calling for legal clarity and stricter enforcement regarding property ownership and government-owned land. Speaking during a Senate session, Dillon highlighted what he described as troubling inconsistencies in the handling of land ownership cases. He pointed to situations where individuals have occupied and developed land for more than a decade, sometimes between 10 to 20 years, only to face eviction after another party presents a deed claiming ownership.

According to Dillon, in several cases, the individual who initially occupied the land may also possess a deed and have lived on or developed the property for years without dispute. However, when a separate claimant, often someone who had not previously been seen on the property, files a case in court asserting ownership, the ruling may favor the first litigant to bring the matter before the court. He expressed concern that court orders have, in some instances, directed long-term occupants to vacate properties based on documentation presented by competing claimants.

Dillon emphasized the need for a more comprehensive review of land documentation processes and dispute resolution mechanisms to prevent what he suggested could be potential injustices. The senator also addressed the issue of illegal settlements in alleyways and on government-owned land within Monrovia. He stated that individuals residing in such areas should be aware that those properties legally belong to the government.

Dillon warned that even high-value structures built on government land would not be protected under the law. “Owning a million-dollar property in an alleyway will not save you,” he said, adding that such structures are subject to demolition if found to be illegally constructed on public land.

He stressed that anyone occupying government property does so at their own risk and urged citizens to verify land ownership thoroughly before purchasing or developing property. Land ownership disputes remain a persistent challenge in Liberia, particularly in densely populated areas of Monrovia and its surroundings, where overlapping deeds, unclear land records, and historical claims have contributed to prolonged legal battles and social tension.

Sen. Dillon Speaks Out on March 3, 2026 section