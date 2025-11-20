FORMER ASSISTANT MINISTER SYLVESTER PEWEE ACCUSES GOVERNMENT OF MISLEADING PUBLIC ON FOYAH PROJECT

By Myean D Torgbean

Monrovia, Liberia — November 20, 2025

Former Assistant Minister for Public Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sylvester Pewee, has launched a strong attack on the Boakai administration, accusing it of misleading the public regarding a controversial US$10 million project in Foyah, Lofa County.

Speaking Wednesday on the OK Morning Conversation in Monrovia, Pewee alleged that the project whose purpose he claims has not been clearly explained appears to be “a retirement palace” for President Joseph Nyuma Boakai rather than a legitimate public initiative.

Pewee further disclosed that a Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Information had initially attempted to attribute the project to the Mano River Union (MRU). However, when contacted for verification, the official allegedly backed away from his own claim, dismissing it as “just a Facebook post.”

The former Assistant Minister also accused the government of sourcing funds from various ministries and agencies to support the project, implying that there may be efforts to connect the initiative to the Boakai Foundation.

“The government is taking money from different ministries and agencies for a project no one can properly account for. First, they said it was an MRU initiative; later, they said something different. This is not transparency.”

Despite his criticisms, Pewee praised Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti for what he described as her commendable leadership and diplomatic engagement. According to him, Liberia’s performance on the global stage has significantly improved under her stewardship.

Pewee noted that Liberia has successfully passed key international requirements and is expected to take up a seat on the UN Security Council early next year, marking a major milestone in the nation’s diplomatic progress.

“Foreign Minister Nyanti is doing exceptionally well. Liberia has met major global benchmarks, and by early next year, our country will be inaugurated onto the UN Security Council. This is the kind of progress we should be celebrating.”

The government has yet to officially respond to Pewee’s allegations.

