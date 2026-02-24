LEC Recovers Nearly 5MW in Crackdown on Illegal Power Use

Operation Sweep” Leads to 251 Arrests as Liberia Moves to Boost Electricity Stability

The Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) has recovered nearly five megawatts of illegally consumed electricity following the launch of its nationwide anti-power theft campaign, “Operation Sweep,” on February 12, 2026.

According to Philip Kamara Faley, Head of Media, Communications and Public Affairs at LEC, the operation has resulted in the arrest of approximately 251 individuals. While some suspects remain in detention, others have begun paying recovery fees amounting to hundreds of US dollars.

Faley stated that the initiative is targeting a total recovery of 10 megawatts, aimed at improving electricity stability and ensuring equitable access for lawful consumers.

He noted that enforcement teams are conducting inspections around the clock under the supervision of senior management. Daytime operations are focused on residential and commercial communities, while nighttime inspections target high-consumption users such as entertainment centers, frozen food businesses, water production facilities, hotels, casinos, and select residences with unusually high electricity usage.

LEC has reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing regulations without exception, warning that any household or business found engaging in electricity theft will face penalties. The corporation is also urging the public to report illegal connections via its hotline, 4600, as part of broader efforts to safeguard Liberia’s electricity network.