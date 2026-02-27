CHINESE AMBASSADOR TO LIBERIA MEETS WITH MINISTER OF YOUTH AND SPORTS

International Cooperation Spotlight: Liberia Strengthens Youth Development Ties with China

In a continued effort to advance sustainable development within Liberia’s youth sector, Youth and Sports Minister Cornelia Wonkerleh Kruah has intensified engagements with key stakeholders across the entertainment industry, political institutions, community leadership, and diplomatic missions.

With young people making up nearly 70% of Liberia’s population, approximately 3.5 million out of an estimated 5.1 million citizens between the ages of 15 and 35, the government is placing youth empowerment at the center of national development.

As part of this strategic outreach, Minister Kruah on Thursday hosted the Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, H.E. Chengwu Yin, at the Ministry of Youth and Sports. The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and mobilizing support from the People’s Republic of China to enhance sustainable youth programs across Liberia.

China has historically played a significant role in Liberia’s development, particularly in youth empowerment and sports infrastructure. Notably, during the leadership of former President Samuel K. Doe, Chinese support contributed to the construction of key sports facilities(SKD Sports Complex) in 1986. Additionally, Chinese-backed Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) initiatives, including bamboo weaving programs, and the establishment of the Monrovia Vocational Training Center (MVTC) have provided practical skills opportunities for thousands of Liberian youth.

Image of Minister Krah meeting with the Chinese Ambassador H.E. Chengwu Yin and his team at the Sports Ministry in Paynesville City

During the meeting, Minister Kruah outlined areas for expanded collaboration, emphasizing innovation, vocational training, sports development, and creative industry support. She highlighted the importance of international partnerships in creating pathways for employment, skills development, and youth-led entrepreneurship.

Ambassador Yin expressed openness to deepening cooperation, signaling potential future initiatives aimed at expanding youth opportunities through strengthened Liberia–China relations.

The engagement marks another step in Liberia’s broader push to harness international partnerships in addressing youth development challenges and unlocking the potential of its young population.