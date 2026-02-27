Dux Dispute Deepens: Kollie Keeps Spotlight on Howe Despite Institutional Endorseme

Edited Post by Gongloe and Academic Concerns Rekindle Questions After Law School Reaffirms Howe’s Honor

The controversy involving Martin K. N. Kollie and Izetta Jones Howe continues to intensify despite a formal review by the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, which reaffirmed Howe as the Dux of its 105th graduating class. For nearly a week, the matter has dominated public discourse across Liberia’s academic and digital spaces following Kollie’s assertion that Howe does not meet the qualifications for the institution’s highest academic honor.

The situation escalated further when Howe reportedly obtained a court writ against Kollie amid the growing dispute. After meeting to examine the concerns raised, the law school administration resolved to uphold Howe’s status, a decision expected to bring closure. However, fresh developments reignited the debate when respected legal figure Tiawan Gongloe edited an earlier social media post referencing Howe, removing the title “Dux.” The edit, confirmed to have been made on February 23, 2026, at 10:09 PM, was quickly noticed by Kollie, who publicly questioned its timing and implications.

Adding to the growing controversy, several voices have since emerged challenging Howe’s eligibility for the honor. Among them, Edmond Tuazama publicly argued that if Howe repeated a course in which she previously received a “C,” it could disqualify her from graduating as Dux under standard academic guidelines.

Facebook posts from Tiawan Saye Gongloe and Edmond Tuazama relating to Mrs. Izetta Jones Howe being the Dux of Lewis Arthur Grimes School of Law

According to Tuazama, repeating a course and subsequently improving the grade, particularly from a “C” to an “A” – constitutes a change of grade in a core subject, which traditionally disqualifies a student from receiving top honors, even if the final GPA stands at 4.5. He further emphasized that repeating such a course suggests its academic significance, reinforcing the argument that the improvement should not count toward eligibility for the highest distinction.

These claims have intensified public scrutiny and raised broader questions about academic policy, transparency, and fairness within the institution. Observers now question whether all concerns surrounding grading procedures and eligibility criteria have been fully addressed.

As the online debate continues to gain momentum, Kollie’s persistence appears to be strengthening calls for clarity, keeping the integrity of academic processes and institutional accountability firmly in the national spotlight.

A clip of Mrs. Howe clearing her side of the story about the C and A+ that made her the Dux