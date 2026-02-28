Liberia’s Yellow Machines Shipment Sparks National Alarm: Did What Was Promised Truly Arrive?

Liberia’s Yellow Machines Shipment Sparks National Alarm: Did What Was Promised Truly...

As questions mount over the first batch of 137 earth-moving machines, citizens are demanding transparency, was the delivery complete, compliant, and brand new as pledged

Monrovia — A growing wave of public scrutiny is sweeping across Liberia following the arrival of the government’s much-publicized fleet of “Yellow Machines,” with citizens now demanding clarity over whether the first batch delivered matches what was officially promised.

Initially announced as part of a major infrastructure push under the Unity Party-led administration, the government declared that 137 pieces of heavy-duty equipment, including bulldozers, excavators, and dump trucks, would make up the first shipment toward a total procurement of 285 machines intended to rehabilitate Liberia’s road network and enhance agricultural productivity.

The initiative, spearheaded under the directive of President Joseph N. Boakai Sr and led operationally by Vice President Jeremiah K. Koung, was framed as a transformative intervention aligned with the government’s ARREST Agenda to strengthen connectivity between urban and rural communities.

However, upon the arrival of the shipment aboard the vessel HJ Singapore (IMO 1096305) on February 22, 2026, observers began raising concerns.

Instead of a clearly verifiable consignment strictly matching the promised categories, witnesses reported the presence of fuel tankers and pickup trucks among the shipment, items not explicitly outlined in the original public expectations of earth-moving equipment.

This discrepancy has fueled a pressing national conversation, not driven solely by political opposition, but by citizens insisting on accountability in the interest of national development.

Tanker tires look old – this was pointed out by netizens who are requesting more explanation

At the heart of the concern lies procurement compliance.

According to the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) standards outlined prior to acquisition, the contract required:

Delivery of brand-new equipment No refurbished or second-hand machinery Suppliers capable of securing full financing

Liberians are now asking:

Was the full count of 137 actual “Yellow Machines” delivered?

Do all delivered assets meet the brand-new requirement?

Why was there no detailed public inventory upon arrival?

Public attention was further diverted when official narratives appeared to focus more prominently on a separate humanitarian donation facilitated through the President’s long-time associate, Bishop Trevor Stephen Cockings, founder of His Church Charity, rather than on a transparent breakdown of the machinery shipment itself.

While the government maintains that the equipment will be deployed nationwide to accelerate road rehabilitation and agricultural expansion, the absence of a clear, itemized disclosure has left many questioning whether what was celebrated publicly aligns with what was actually received.

With infrastructure development central to Liberia’s economic future, the call for transparency is growing louder:

Liberians want numbers. They want specifications. They want proof.

Until then, the question remains – Did Liberia receive exactly what it was promised?