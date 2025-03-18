Liberia Refutes Allegations of Inclusion on U.S. Foreign Compliance List

MONROVIA, LIBERIA – In recent days, reports have surfaced suggesting that Liberia was categorized under a color-coded list, allegedly compiled by the U.S. government, ranking countries based on foreign compliance concerns, including passport issuance and other international regulatory matters. The alleged list, divided into “Red,” “Orange,” and “Yellow” categories, sparked widespread debate across media platforms, with claims that Liberia was placed in the “Yellow” category.

However, Liberia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, has firmly denied these allegations, labeling them as false and misleading. Speaking during a government session, Minister Nyanti clarified that no such list exists and that Liberia has not been classified under any foreign compliance watchlist. She further disclosed that after reaching out to U.S. Ambassador to Liberia Mark Toner, he confirmed that the United States had not issued any such document.

Adding to the rebuttal, Tammy Bruce, spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, addressed the circulating claims at a press conference in Washington, D.C. yesterday. When asked about the alleged categorization of countries, Bruce unequivocally stated:

“First of all, there is no list. What people have been looking at these past several days, it’s not a list that exists here. There is a review through the President’s executive order for us to look at the nature of what is going to help make America safer.”

She emphasized that what has been described as a list appears to be a product of internal discussions that were prematurely leaked, lacking any official status. According to Bruce, such reviews remain internal government affairs unless officially concluded and enacted.

Minister Nyanti also tackled another growing concern regarding reports that the U.S. government was preparing to deport Liberians en masse due to illegal residency and criminal offenses. She stated that after consultations with U.S. officials, including an assistant secretary covering American affairs, there is no verified information confirming any imminent large-scale deportation of Liberians.

“I visited the United States and met with relevant authorities, including officials at the U.S. Embassy in Liberia. As of today, no such claims can be validated,” Nyanti asserted.

In addition to addressing misinformation, Minister Nyanti also spoke about the case of Matthias Antho, a German citizen who recently obtained a privileged Liberian passport. She explained that Antho was granted the document as part of an international relations initiative aimed at enhancing Liberia’s global engagements. According to Nyanti, his involvement in Liberian affairs was deemed beneficial in assisting with diplomatic and logistical operations outside of the country.

This clarification follows public outrage and speculation over how a foreign national could acquire a privileged Liberian passport. Minister Nyanti reassured lawmakers that the process adhered to international diplomatic protocols and was not an act of impropriety.

As unverified reports continue to circulate, both the U.S. and Liberian governments are actively working to ensure that factual information prevails. The recent wave of misinformation highlights the challenges of digital communication and the ease with which false narratives can spread.

Minister Nyanti urged the public to remain vigilant and rely on official sources for credible information. She reassured Liberians that the government remains committed to transparency and the protection of national interests in all diplomatic engagements.

With these official clarifications, Liberia seeks to put to rest the rumors surrounding its alleged categorization on a U.S. compliance list, mass deportations, and foreign passport privileges. While misinformation can stir unnecessary panic, the government is taking proactive steps to maintain national and international confidence.

For now, both Liberia and the U.S. have made it clear: no list exists, no mass deportations are imminent, and diplomatic processes remain intact.