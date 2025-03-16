Liberia Among 22 Nations on U.S. ‘Yellow List’ Facing Potential Travel Restrictions

Monrovia, Liberia – The United States government is considering implementing new travel restrictions that could significantly impact Liberian citizens seeking entry into the U.S. According to recent reports, Liberia is among 22 countries placed on a “yellow list,” granting a 60-day window to address specific security deficiencies to avoid potential travel bans.

The proposed travel restrictions categorize countries into three distinct groups based on the severity of the measures:

• Red List: Total visa suspensions for 11 countries, including Afghanistan, Cuba, Iran, and North Korea.

• Orange List: Partial visa suspensions affecting specific visa categories for nations such as Eritrea, Haiti, and Laos.

• Yellow List: Countries, including Liberia, that must rectify identified security issues within 60 days to avoid future restrictions.

Liberia’s inclusion on the yellow list stems from concerns over passport security and the integrity of its issuance processes. In recent years, the country has grappled with scandals involving the alleged sale of diplomatic passports to non-Liberians, undermining the credibility of its travel documents. In response, the Liberian government suspended the issuance of Diplomatic, Official, and Service passports and reverted to the March 2016 Passport Regulations to enhance security measures.

Nigerians that got Liberia Passport illegally – This was given by doing CDC government.

The U.S. Embassy in Monrovia has acknowledged Liberia’s efforts to address these issues, emphasizing that combating fraudulent travel documents enhances both national and international security. However, the 60-day deadline underscores the urgency for Liberia to implement comprehensive reforms to its passport issuance system and ensure robust information-sharing protocols with U.S. authorities.

Failure to comply with these requirements could result in Liberia moving to the orange or red list, leading to partial or complete travel bans for its citizens. Such measures would have profound implications for Liberians seeking to travel, study, or conduct business in the United States.

As the deadline approaches, all eyes are on Liberia’s government to enact the necessary reforms to safeguard its citizens’ ability to engage with the international community.