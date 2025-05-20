Rep. Bernard Blue Benson Delivers 24/7 Internet Access to Nelson Mandela Intellectual Center

District #17 Lawmaker Fulfills Promise to Empower Community Research and Development; Beauty Pageant Winner Also Awarded Vehicle

In a significant move to empower youth and foster intellectual growth, Representative Bernard Blue Benson, Jr., of District #17 has officially delivered on a major promise made to his constituents, providing 24/7 internet access at the Nelson Mandela Intellectual Center, the largest knowledge hub in the district.

This initiative is part of the lawmaker’s continued effort to improve access to information and technology within the district, enabling students, researchers, and community members to enhance their academic and professional pursuits through uninterrupted internet connectivity.

It can be recalled that on Friday, May 16, 2025, Rep. Benson visited the Nelson Mandela Intellectual Center where he engaged directly with community members and intellectuals. During this visit, he acknowledged the urgent need for reliable internet services to support ongoing research and development within the district.

“I will deliver a 24/7 internet capacity to enhance community research,” Rep. Benson declared at the event, reinforcing his commitment to bridging the digital divide in his constituency.

True to his word, the district is now equipped with a stable, around-the-clock internet service, giving students, professionals, and local innovators the tools needed to stay connected and globally informed. The service is not only fast and reliable, but also completely free for users accessing it at the Nelson Mandela center.

Rep. Benson’s dedication to community upliftment goes beyond internet access. As part of his broader development initiatives, he also supported the recent district-wide beauty pageant by donating a brand-new car to the winner. The vehicle, which symbolizes both reward and responsibility, is meant to encourage young women to pursue leadership roles and take part in activities that promote cultural awareness and community development.

The pageant, themed “Beauty with Brains: Embracing Culture and Purpose,” was held under the banner of promoting talent, self-confidence, and community service. The winner, now a goodwill ambassador for the district, is expected to participate in various outreach programs and civic initiatives.

Rep. Benson continues to build a reputation as a people-centered leader, recognized for his hands-on approach and open-door policy. Whether through community forums, town hall meetings, or grassroots events, the lawmaker remains actively engaged with the citizens he represents.

Community members have hailed his recent efforts as not only a fulfillment of campaign promises, but also a demonstration of proactive leadership and vision.

“This internet installation is more than just Wi-Fi, it is hope, opportunity, and progress for all of us,” remarked a local youth leader at the launch ceremony.

As technology and opportunity converge in District #17, Rep. Bernard Blue Benson, Jr. stands at the forefront of transformative leadership, proving that words backed by action can indeed spark lasting change.