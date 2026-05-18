CAM Dismisses ICSUL Allegations, Defends Minister Nyanti and Liberia’s Diplomatic Success

The Citizens Action Movement (CAM) has strongly dismissed allegations made by the Independent Civil Society Union of Liberia (ICSUL) regarding claims that public funds were used to promote the personal image of Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti.

In a statement issued over the weekend, CAM described the allegations as “baseless” and “malicious,” asserting that they are intended to undermine Liberia’s recent diplomatic progress and distract public attention from the country’s international achievements.

According to CAM, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ engagement of professional communication services is a standard practice among sovereign nations and is designed to advance Liberia’s national interests rather than promote any individual official.

The movement emphasized that all procurement and contracting processes at the ministry are conducted in accordance with the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission Act and are subject to oversight by the General Auditing Commission. CAM urged the public to rely on verified government records and audit reports rather than unsubstantiated accusations.

CAM also highlighted Liberia’s recent election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, describing the achievement as a significant milestone for the country’s diplomacy. The group credited Minister Nyanti’s leadership, professionalism, and commitment to advancing Liberia’s foreign policy objectives.

Additionally, CAM noted that all diplomatic appointments are made through established civil service procedures and with the approval of President Joseph Boakai.

The organization called on civil society groups, the media, and political actors to ensure that public commentary is grounded in facts. CAM stressed that while constructive criticism is vital to strengthening democracy, the spread of misinformation and slander only serves to weaken public trust and national unity.