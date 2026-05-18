Hellen S. Momoh Gives L$1 Million to Students, Thanks President Boakai for His Backing

Liberian data scientist and artificial intelligence expert Hellen S. Momoh has announced a commitment of L$1,000,000 (approximately US$5,465) to support students whose college education was interrupted but who still dream of completing their degrees.

Momoh made the announcement in an emotional social media post as she prepares to graduate from Harvard University on May 28 with a Master’s Degree in Data Science and Machine Learning Engineering.

In her message, Momoh reflected on a nearly ten-year journey marked by uncertainty, setbacks, and moments of self-doubt. She described her upcoming graduation as one of the most emotional achievements of her life, noting that there were times when she was unsure she would ever complete her academic journey.

She also paid tribute to Joseph Nyuma Boakai, whom she credited as a major source of encouragement and support throughout some of the most difficult moments of her educational pursuit. According to Momoh, President Boakai became a father figure who reminded her of her potential and ensured she stayed committed to achieving her goal.

To honor the people who stood by her during her journey, Momoh said she is dedicating L$1 million to help students who were forced to pause their education because of financial or personal challenges. The fund is intended to give struggling students a second chance to return to school and complete their studies.

Hellen S. Momoh thanks President Boakai got the scholarship that shaped her into who she is today.

Momoh said she understands what it feels like to nearly give up and believes that timely support can make all the difference in helping someone achieve their dreams. She encouraged students who have put their education on hold not to lose hope and to apply for assistance.

Describing the initiative as both a thank-you to those who helped her and a promise to give back, Momoh concluded with a message of encouragement: “Your story is not over, my friend. Not even close.”

Her announcement has been widely praised as an inspiring example of resilience, gratitude, and a commitment to empowering others through education.

Click here to apply for the opportunity she’s offering.