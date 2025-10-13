House Press Bureau Dismisses Rumors of Deputy Speaker Fallah’s Removal — Labels Reports as False and Misleading

By Myean D Torgbean | Monrovia, Liberia

The Press Bureau of the 55th Legislature has dismissed as false and misleading recent social media claims suggesting plans to remove Deputy Speaker Hon. Thomas Pangar Fallah from his post.

In an official statement issued Monday, Robert Haynes, Director of Press at the House of Representatives, said the Deputy Speaker continues to enjoy the full confidence and support of Speaker Hon. Richard Nagbe Koon and the entire membership of the House.

According to Haynes, Hon. Fallah remains actively involved in the work of the Legislature and is performing his legislative duties without interruption. He disclosed that the Deputy Speaker recently returned from New York, where he represented Liberia as part of the country’s official delegation to the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

“Upon his return, the Deputy Speaker was warmly welcomed by Speaker Koon and his colleagues,” Haynes stated. “These social media reports are nothing but deliberate attempts to cause distraction. The Deputy Speaker and members of the House remain focused as the Legislature begins its third and final quarter session for the year.”

The statement reaffirmed the Bureau’s commitment to promoting unity, transparency, and public trust within the 55th Legislature.

“The House of Representatives remains steadfast in performing its constitutional and fiduciary responsibilities in an atmosphere of cooperation and dedication,” the Press Bureau emphasized.

The Bureau further cautioned the public and media institutions against spreading unverified information that could undermine the integrity and smooth functioning of the Legislature.