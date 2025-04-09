Brooklyn Park Police Boost Liberia’s Security with High-Tech Equipment Donation

In a landmark gesture of international partnership, Minnesota’s Brooklyn Park Police Department equips Liberia’s police force with body cams and radar systems to enhance transparency and road safety.

In a powerful show of transatlantic solidarity, the Brooklyn Park Police Department in Minnesota has donated critical law enforcement equipment to the Liberia National Police (LNP), a move set to enhance transparency, accountability, and road safety across Liberia.

The donation, which includes 85 body-worn cameras and five advanced dash-mounted radar systems, aims to support LNP efforts in modernizing policing practices and reducing road accidents in high-risk areas. These tools are expected to play a vital role in evidence collection, officer training, and building public trust in law enforcement.

Brooklyn Park, home to the largest Liberian diaspora community in the United States—has maintained a longstanding connection with Liberia. This latest initiative deepens that bond, as both police departments work together to raise the standards of policing in the West African nation.

Body Cameras from Brooklyn Park to LNP

Officials say the body cameras will be instrumental in promoting transparency during police interactions with the public, while the radar systems will help curb excessive speeding and support safer traffic enforcement strategies.

“This is more than a donation, it’s an investment in safer communities, stronger policing, and international cooperation,” said a Brooklyn Park police spokesperson. “We are proud to stand with our Liberian brothers and sisters in building a more accountable and responsive police force.”

Looking ahead, Brooklyn Park Police plan to send laser detection devices later this year and are currently collaborating with Liberian authorities to help modernize the country’s traffic laws and enforcement systems.

The partnership underscores the growing importance of global collaboration in addressing shared security challenges and strengthening ties between diaspora communities and their homelands.