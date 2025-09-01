Ellen Johnson Sirleaf: CDC Support Claim Is Damn Stupid

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Dismisses Allegations of Supporting CDC Headquarters Project: “That’s Damn Stupid”

Monrovia, Liberia – Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has strongly refuted widespread social media claims that she is financially and materially supporting the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) in the construction of its new headquarters.

The allegation, which has been circulating online, suggested that Sirleaf contributed US$15,000 and several thousand bags of cement to the party’s building project. In an exclusive conversation with journalist Julius Jeh, Sirleaf described the claim as baseless, offensive, and an attempt to drag her into partisan politics.

“Julius, I’m glad you said allegedly. I am here on the farm, I’ve been here for three days, didn’t even know what’s going on in the city. But let me say this in response: those people who put this crap, this nonsense, on social media, they must just love my name. They must just love me and can’t keep their mouth off me. And what they have just said is damn stupid. Anybody who put that crap out there, I say they are damn stupid,” Sirleaf said firmly.

She urged the journalist to publish her response word-for-word, stressing that the allegations are outright lies.

When asked if the CDC had ever reached out to her for support, Sirleaf was unequivocal:

“Never, never. No CDC person has reached me on no support. They have no reason to call me for support. I’m busy with my things I do, with my center things I do, with my farm. I’m out of their damn politics.”

The former president, who led Liberia from 2006 to 2018, expressed deep frustration with what she described as the toxic and sensational nature of Liberian politics.

“That’s why the politics here is so terrible—because it’s so sensational. And it can make people so tired. People want to do the good things for the country. You want to support the president in everything he does if it’s in the interest of the country. And every day somebody come up with some nonsense or the other. It’s so doggone sickening. I just wish Liberian people would just get to work,” she lamented.

Sirleaf accused some Liberians of fueling division and unnecessary tension in the country instead of focusing on productive work and national reconciliation.

“All they do is creating problems with people, creating tension in the country, trying to divide people when we’re trying to promote reconciliation. And they’re creating all kinds of things to cause trouble,” she added.

The former president concluded by encouraging Jeh and the wider media to publish her response across all platforms to put an end to the “damn lies” circulating about her alleged involvement with the CDC.