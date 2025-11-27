Seven Years Later: The Christoph–Bucky Raw Saga Explodes Again as Dee Breaks Silence and Flex’s Name Re-Emerges in the Firestorm!”

Seven Years Later: The Christoph–Bucky Raw Saga Explodes Again as Dee Breaks...

Old wounds reopen, hidden truths surface, and MC Sassy’s podcast drags Liberia’s biggest rap beef back into the spotlight, this time with confessions, clapbacks, and unanswered questions.

Seven years have drifted by, but the echoes of Liberia’s most explosive rap beef—Christoph The Change versus Bucky Raw—continue to rumble like a storm that never truly ended. What started as whispers, rumors, and raw emotion has returned to the surface after MC Sassy’s podcast reignited a fire many thought was long buried. But as the dust rises again, it seems the story was never over… just sleeping.

The once-infamous “open-casket beef” between the two stars left scars that were never fully closed. Back then, the streets were buzzing with a narrative that Christoph allegedly had an affair with Bucky Raw’s then-girlfriend, Dee. Those rumors, whether fact or fiction, fueled one of the most vicious fan-splitting showdowns in Liberian entertainment history. Fans chose sides. Careers trembled. And reputations were dragged across social media like trophies of war.

But there was always another twist—another name floating in the shadows.

Flex.

One of the hottest artists at the time, whose alleged involvement with Dee created even more confusion, anger, and messy intersections of love, loyalty, and celebrity pride.

The dominoes fell hard. And when Bucky Raw was deported, many linked that downfall to the emotional chaos surrounding the situation. The rumors didn’t die; they multiplied. They hunted careers and haunted timelines.

Fast forward to 2025.

MC Sassy—Liberia’s queen of uncomfortable truths—sat across from Bucky Raw on her podcast. And just like that… the past exploded again.

Bucky confessed that the real source of the tension wasn’t Christoph himself, but the people surrounding him—those he claims cooked up stories and pushed narratives that sparked the fallout. He denied ever saying Christoph slept with his baby mother at the time, Dee Saydee. According to him, it was all manipulated noise that spiraled out of control.

But that’s when the story took another turn.

Dee fired back. Hard.

Screenshots of Dee and Bucky‘s dialogue

She ordered Bucky to “shut the fuck up,” accusing him of letting ego—not truth—lead him into a war that damaged reputations and relationships. She wasn’t ready to let him rewrite the past without checking him.

The drama grew thicker as Bucky defended himself, insisting he only entered the beef to protect her. But critics—and fans—are asking: Protect her from what, if the stories were false?

Why burn bridges?

Why deploy all that energy, money, anger, and bullets of lyrical warfare… over lies?

Now, after years of silence, apologies, finger-pointing, and sudden revelations, Christoph and Bucky have agreed to let the past rest. But the question remains:

Why is Bucky choosing now—seven years later—to “clear the air”?

Is it for his children?

For closure?

Or is this simply the resurrection of old ghosts stirred by the heat of a trending podcast?

Meanwhile, the most unanswered question in the room still lingers:

What really happened between Dee and Flex?

Did Flex ever have anything to do with her, or is that another rumor waiting for its own mic and camera moment?

As it stands, the dilemma is nowhere near dead.

The plot is still twisting.

The tensions are still sizzling.

And MC Sassy’s podcast seems determined to drag every hidden truth into the light—piece by piece—until the entire saga is stripped bare.

Liberia’s entertainment industry isn’t just watching…

It’s salivating.