DAHNSAW DENIES WEEZY’S STATEMENT ON THE ALLEGED THEFT OF A PHONE FROM VICKEY GRAY

What was initially rumored to be a phone theft incident at Vickey Gray’s son’s birthday celebration has now been dismissed by one of the celebrity humanitarian’s close associates.

Following the circulation of a viral video showing Vickey Gray visibly upset and emotional during her son’s birthday party, social media users quickly began speculating about what may have gone wrong. The rumors intensified after claims surfaced alleging that Vickey’s phone had been stolen during the event.

However, after being tagged in the comment section of a post by entertainment personality Weezy for clarification, Vickey’s close friend, Dahnsaw, described the allegations as a “false narrative.”

According to Dahnsaw, no phone was stolen and no major incident occurred at the birthday celebration. He stressed that Vickey’s emotional reaction in the now-viral clip had nothing to do with a stolen phone, dismissing claims that someone at the event had bad intentions toward the host.

Dahnsaw reply to the rumors online about Miss Gray’s phone being stolen.

The birthday party, which reportedly attracted more than 200 guests, gave many Liberians an opportunity to celebrate alongside Vickey and her son. Despite Dahnsaw’s clarification, fans remain curious about what truly caused the popular humanitarian to appear so distressed, with tears visible in her eyes during the circulating footage.

As of now, Vickey Gray and her team have not released an official statement addressing the incident, leaving supporters and followers waiting for answers.

Meanwhile, online discussions continue, with many still debating the events of the day. One thing remains certain: Vickey Gray continues to dominate conversations across Liberia’s entertainment scene and remains one of the country’s most talked-about personalities in 2026.

Vickey Gray’s facial expressions and body language caused a stir on the internet.