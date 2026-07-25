Samuel Jackson Alleges Autopsy Report Was Falsified, Claims Government Is Framing Him in Wife’s Death Case

MONROVIA, Liberia — The legal battle surrounding the death of the late wife of Liberian political figure Samuel Jackson has taken another dramatic turn, with Jackson publicly alleging that authorities have fabricated medical evidence in an effort to implicate him and silence his criticism of the government.

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In a statement released ahead of a planned press conference, Jackson claimed that an unidentified man approached him on Thursday, introduced himself as a senior police officer, and handed him an envelope. According to Jackson, the officer said he did not want to be part of what he described as “a fraud to destroy a good man.”

Jackson alleged that the officer told him the initial findings from the autopsy showed there was no evidence of foul play and urged him to carefully compare the medical findings with the indictment filed against him before walking away.

Jackson further claimed that after reviewing the recently released autopsy report, a doctor at John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFK) expressed concern over its contents. According to Jackson, the doctor lowered his head in disappointment and remarked that the pathologist responsible for the report would ultimately have to defend its conclusions in court.

He also alleged that the same physician had previously reviewed his wife’s death certificate in April and concluded that the document clearly indicated she died as a result of an accident. Jackson said several other doctors at JFK shared that assessment.

According to Jackson, the controversy deepened when he compared the autopsy report with the government’s indictment dated April 2.

He claimed the indictment alleged that he struck his wife in the head with a blunt object or caused her to fall backward, resulting in a fatal head injury. However, Jackson said the newly released autopsy report instead alleges that she was struck in the chest with blunt force before falling and sustaining the head injury.

Jackson argues that the two versions of events are fundamentally inconsistent and undermine the credibility of the prosecution’s case.

He also pointed to what he described as contradictions between the autopsy report and the official death certificate. According to Jackson, the death certificate recorded no visible injuries on his wife’s body other than a laceration to her head and needle marks associated with medical treatment. He further claimed that marks observed on her chest were consistent with chest compressions performed during CPR rather than evidence of an assault.

Based on those discrepancies, Jackson accused authorities of attempting to fabricate evidence against him.

“This is clearly an attempt to frame me and shut me down,” he asserted.

Jackson further questioned the government’s handling of the case, alleging that during a recent court appearance, government lawyers informed the court they had not yet received the autopsy report.

He questioned how prosecutors could have secured an indictment if they allegedly did not possess the report that now forms a central part of the case.

“What medical report was used to indict me?” Jackson asked, while maintaining that he now possesses what he believes to be a falsified autopsy report.

Jackson also suggested that his recent criticism of the government may have contributed to what he believes is a politically motivated effort to prosecute him.

He announced that he will hold a press conference on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m., where he says he intends to publicly release the full autopsy report, the death certificate, and the indictment in an effort to demonstrate what he describes as major contradictions in the state’s case.

The Liberian government has not publicly responded to Jackson’s latest allegations. The authenticity of the claims and the documents referenced has not been independently verified.

The case continues to attract significant public attention, with many observers expected to closely watch Tuesday’s press conference and any subsequent response from the prosecution.