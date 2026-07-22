How Did Liberia Get Here? US$370M Cocaine Bust Raises Questions

MONROVIA, Liberia – Liberia’s largest-ever cocaine seizure has ignited intense political debate and renewed concerns over the country’s ability to secure its borders against international drug trafficking.

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The discovery of an estimated US$370 million worth of cocaine has prompted many Liberians to ask a troubling question: How did such a massive quantity of illicit drugs enter the country without being detected?

The seizure has fueled public speculation, with citizens questioning whether the shipment passed through the Freeport of Monrovia, Roberts International Airport, or other entry points. Some have also raised concerns about the screening of charter flights and cargo entering Liberia, particularly those associated with high-profile movements. Authorities, however, have not publicly confirmed how the drugs entered the country.

As investigations continue, Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman told the BBC that forensic tests confirmed the substance seized during the operation was cocaine, with an estimated street value of more than US$370 million.

The operation, which resulted in several arrests, is now being described as the largest drug bust in Liberia’s history. The unprecedented seizure has intensified concerns that transnational criminal networks may be using Liberia as a strategic transit point for cocaine destined for other African countries and international markets.

Security analysts say the case underscores the urgent need for stronger border security, improved port and airport inspections, enhanced intelligence-sharing, and greater regional cooperation to combat organized drug trafficking.

As investigators work to determine the origin and intended destination of the shipment, Liberians are demanding accountability and answers. The outcome of the investigation could have significant implications for the country’s security institutions and its international reputation in the fight against narcotics trafficking.

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