Two Vehicle Fire Incidents in Margibi and River Gee Raise Fresh Concerns Over Road Safety in Liberia

Liberia was struck by two separate vehicle fire incidents on Saturday in Margibi and River Gee counties, leaving citizens shocked and raising renewed concerns about the safety of vehicles operating on the country’s roads.

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The first incident occurred in Kakata City, Margibi County, where a funeral home vehicle transporting the body of a deceased person to St. Paul Lutheran Church in the Lango Town Community suddenly caught fire. According to eyewitnesses, the blaze started from the engine compartment while the vehicle was en route to the funeral service. Occupants quickly removed the casket containing the deceased before the flames spread throughout the vehicle.

Firefighters later arrived at the scene after being alerted, but despite their efforts, the vehicle had already been completely consumed by the fire. No injuries were reported in the incident, but the loss of the vehicle has raised questions about the mechanical condition and maintenance of vehicles used for essential public services.

In a separate and far more tragic incident in River Gee County, a passenger vehicle, commonly referred to as a box vehicle, reportedly burst into flames following a road accident. Witnesses at the scene said the fire spread rapidly, leaving passengers with little or no time to escape. The vehicle was said to have been carrying approximately 13 passengers.

Preliminary reports from the scene indicate that only two people may have managed to escape the inferno, while the remaining occupants were trapped inside the burning vehicle. Authorities are yet to release an official casualty report as investigations continue into the cause of the accident and the fire.

The two incidents, occurring within hours of each other, have reignited public concern over road safety, vehicle maintenance, and emergency preparedness in Liberia. Many citizens are calling for stricter vehicle inspections, improved enforcement of transportation regulations, and greater investment in emergency response services to help prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Saturday’s events serve as another painful reminder of the urgent need to strengthen road safety measures and ensure that vehicles transporting both passengers and essential services meet acceptable safety standards.

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