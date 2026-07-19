Violent Clashes Erupt as Liberian Police Attempt Mass Eviction at Stockton Creek

Residents resisted a court-ordered eviction involving nearly 88 acres of land, forcing police to retreat amid intense confrontations that left several people injured and arrested.

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Monrovia, Liberia – Violent clashes erupted on Saturday in the Stockton Creek community along the Japan Freeway when officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) attempted to enforce a court-ordered eviction involving approximately 88 acres of disputed land.

According to eyewitnesses and community residents, police deployed a large quantity of tear gas in an effort to disperse crowds resisting the eviction. Residents responded by throwing stones at officers, triggering prolonged confrontations that forced police to retreat and regroup on multiple occasions before resuming the operation.

Community members alleged that the eviction operation began as early as 4:00 a.m., claiming that officers entered homes, forcibly removed families from their residences, assaulted some women, and confiscated personal belongings. These allegations have not been independently verified.

The confrontation resulted in multiple injuries on both sides. Residents reported that more than 15 people were injured or arrested, including civilians, police officers, a court sheriff, and passersby caught in the unrest.

The incident highlights the growing tensions surrounding land disputes in Liberia, where court-ordered evictions have frequently sparked confrontations between security forces and local communities. Authorities have yet to issue a comprehensive statement addressing the allegations raised by residents or providing an official account of the operation.

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