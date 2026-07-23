MOCI Seizes 50 Cartons of Rotten Frozen Chicken at Freeport, Vows Tougher Food Safety Enforcement

Commerce Ministry says the seizure underscores its commitment to protecting public health as Liberians call for stricter import controls and increased local food production.

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MONROVIA, LIBERIA – The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) has seized 50 cartons of rotten frozen chicken at the Freeport of Monrovia, describing the action as a significant step toward protecting public health and ensuring compliance with Liberia’s food safety regulations.

According to the ministry, the confiscation reflects its commitment to enforcing national import standards and ensuring that all food products entering the country meet the required safety and quality standards before reaching consumers.

MOCI emphasized that it remains determined to strengthen inspections at Liberia’s ports of entry and take decisive action against any food products found to be unsafe, expired, or unfit for human consumption.

The ministry also urged importers, distributors, and businesses to strictly comply with Liberia’s food safety and import regulations. It warned that any products deemed unsafe for public consumption will be confiscated in accordance with the law.

The latest seizure has sparked widespread public reaction, with many Liberians applauding the ministry’s efforts and calling on the government to intensify inspections on imported food products.

Others have used the incident to renew calls for greater investment in local agriculture, urging the government and private sector to reduce the country’s dependence on imported frozen foods by supporting the domestic production of chicken, fish, and other fresh food products.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting consumers and ensuring that only safe, high-quality food products are allowed into the Liberian market.

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