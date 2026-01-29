$10 Million to Be Donated to the Poorest Parts of Africa Visited by IShowSpeed

Popular streamer IShowSpeed has announced plans to donate $10 million to some of the poorest communities he visited during his recent African tour.

While speaking with his father, IShowSpeed revealed his intention to give back to the countries he visited, saying he felt deeply touched by the love and support he received across Africa. He also announced plans to build a school in Ghana as a way of appreciating the Ghanaian government for granting him citizenship.

At just 21 years old, IShowSpeed is now estimated to have accumulated $63 million, making him one of the youngest and most successful content creators in the world. This achievement places him ahead of Khaby Lame, who is 26 years old and reportedly worth $54 million.

His financial growth reportedly surged following his 28-day tour across 20 African countries, which significantly boosted his global popularity. In appreciation, he has pledged to donate $10 million of his earnings to support underprivileged communities across Africa.

This donation campaign is estimated at 10M and with such money, many organizations and nations around Africa could get their share to help boost their tourism sector and use it for whatever purpose it will be intended for.

Liberia’s eye their share of the $10M