Liberia hit! – The means of getting off the US suspension list!

The United States government under President Donald Trump has announced an indefinite suspension of immigrant visa processing for applicants from 75 countries, a move that directly affects 26 African nations, including Liberia. The suspension takes effect January 21, 2026, according to a U.S. State Department spokesperson, and is part of a broader tightening of America’s immigration policies.

What the Suspension Means

The decision only applies to immigrant visas, which are used for permanent residency (green cards). Non-immigrant visas—such as tourist, business, student, and short-term event visas—are not affected, meaning travel for international events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup can still proceed.

U.S. officials say the pause is intended to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who may be considered likely to become a “public charge,” meaning individuals who may depend on government-funded welfare programs.

The suspension is open-ended, with the State Department saying it will remain in place while vetting and screening procedures are reviewed.

Liberia’s Inclusion Raises Concerns

Liberia’s presence on the list has sparked concern among Liberians at home and in the diaspora. Immigration analysts point to welfare dependency statistics as one of the major factors behind the decision. Estimates indicate that about 48.9% of Liberians living in the United States currently rely on some form of public assistance, a figure that U.S. policymakers often cite when assessing immigration risk profiles.

While advocates argue that many Liberians on welfare are elderly, disabled, students, or refugees rebuilding their lives, the statistic nonetheless places Liberia under increased scrutiny within U.S. immigration policy circles.

Immediate Impact

Consular officers have reportedly been instructed to deny immigrant visa cases that were already approved but not yet printed, effectively halting thousands of pending applications. The move follows other recent restrictions, including visa revocations and the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for certain nationalities.

List of the 75 counties affected

African Countries Affected

The 26 African countries on the list include:

Algeria, Cameroon, Cape Verde, DR Congo, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, and Uganda.

Are There Any Exceptions?

Yes. Dual nationals traveling on passports from countries not on the list may be exempt. The U.S. government also allows waivers for individuals whose travel is deemed to serve U.S. national interests under its “America First” policy framework.

How Can Liberia Get Off the List?

Experts suggest several steps could help Liberia’s case:

Strengthening bilateral engagement with U.S. immigration authorities Improving economic opportunities at home to reduce migration pressure Enhancing documentation and vetting systems Supporting diaspora self-sufficiency programs that reduce welfare dependency

Until then, thousands of Liberian families hoping for reunification in the United States remain in uncertainty, as the suspension adds another barrier to legal migration pathways.

A message that is taken very seriously!