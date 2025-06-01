Fresh Corruption Storm Hits Monrovia City Corporation Under Mayor Siafa

A deepening wave of corruption allegations has shaken the foundation of the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC), placing Mayor John Charuk Siafa at the center of a rapidly escalating scandal. In just under three years, the city government, entrusted with the day-to-day management of Liberia’s capital, has been hit with serious accusations of financial mismanagement, nepotism, and abuse of power.

At the heart of the storm is the disappearance of L$2.16 million Liberian Dollars and US$21,000, alongside revelations of fake deposit records, impersonation, extortion, and fraudulent revenue collection schemes. The Liberia National Police and the MCC’s Internal Audit Department have launched joint investigations into the matter, with several staffers suspended in the process.

In a new twist, the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA) has opened a parallel probe, revealing even more disturbing findings, including ghost employees, fake tax receipts, unauthorized salary cuts, and payroll duplication, all reportedly orchestrated by insiders at the MCC. The FIA labeled these acts as “highly coordinated and systematic” financial crimes.

Yet while the evidence continues to mount, Mayor Siafa has distanced himself from any wrongdoing, portraying himself as a reformer committed to rooting out corruption. Critics, however, are not convinced.

Adding fuel to the fire, Queen Johnson, a vocal supporter of the ruling Unity Party, made explosive claims in a recent public statement. Johnson accused Mayor Siafa of nepotism, alleging that he employed several individuals from his former workplace and appointed his daughter as the Revenue Director at the MCC.

But perhaps most damning were her claims about how Mayor Siafa secured his current position. “He told people he didn’t get this job because the President appointed him based on merit, he got it because he invested financially in the President’s campaign,” Johnson said. “In his own words, he’s just getting paid back.”

These allegations have sparked outrage among citizens and raised serious questions about the political integrity of recent government appointments.

As the controversy intensifies, Mayor Siafa and his allies are reportedly attempting to deflect blame onto remnants of the previous CDC-led administration. According to a recent blog post from a known pro-government outlet, many of the individuals suspended or under investigation for corruption are alleged CDC loyalists, an assertion critics view as a calculated political smokescreen.

“This isn’t about CDC or Unity Party,” said one MCC employee, who asked not to be named for fear of retaliation. “This is about leadership failure, plain and simple.”

Meanwhile, calls for Mayor Siafa to step aside, or at least submit to an independent audit, are growing louder. Civil society organizations, media watchdogs, and opposition leaders are demanding accountability, transparency, and a complete overhaul of the MCC’s financial and administrative structure.

As investigations continue and public pressure mounts, one thing is clear: the credibility of the Monrovia City Corporation is under siege, and only bold action will restore public trust.

For further updates, stay tuned to our platform as we continue to follow this developing story.