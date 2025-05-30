“How Much Is Money?” – Is Baba 2Switt Really Liberia’s First Self-Made Multi-Millionaire?

“How Much Is Money?” – Is Baba 2Switt Really Liberia’s First Self-Made...

From Printing Presses to Private Jets: Baba 2Switt’s Rise Sparks Questions, Cheers, and Controversy as He Prepares to Host Liberia’s Biggest Stadium Show

Monrovia, Liberia – Baba 2Switt, the man now calling himself “The Baba of Liberia,” has set social media and the entertainment industry ablaze with claims of being Liberia’s first-ever self-made multi-millionaire. But as his wealth, lifestyle, and public appearances grow larger than life, so does the public curiosity – and skepticism.

Known in the early 2000s simply as 2Switt, the entertainer-turned-businessman claims he began stacking his wealth as far back as 2002. After a long hiatus from entertainment to focus on business, he returned with an extravagant bang: a fleet of 20 luxury vehicles, all registered under the label G.O.A.T., setting what many see as a new bar in celebrity opulence in Liberia.

While some praise his comeback as legendary, others are asking tough questions:

🔥Where did all the money come from?

🔥Why the sudden rebrand to “Baba”?

🔥And what’s really driving his newfound mission to ‘uplift Liberia’?

The Road to Riches: Business or Bravado?

According to 2Switt himself, the journey to wealth began in the printing press business, where he spent years building his empire. With contracts allegedly spanning 12 years with the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC), he boasts ownership of “almost every major billboard and street sign” across the capital city.

He claims to have paid off all his bank loans, taken no handouts, and worked solely for himself – collaborating with others but never being on anyone’s payroll. “I’ve never worked for anyone in my life,” he boldly stated in a recent livestream.

Some of Baba 2Switt‘s old cars and new ones

Baba of the People or Master of the Spotlight?

Now in his mid-40s, 2Switt is positioning himself as more than an entertainer. Through The Money Empire, his latest business venture, he’s offering scholarships, supporting small businesses, and holding town hall meetings – all while aligning himself with Liberia’s new political wave. With open ties to former Mayor Jefferson Koijee and now reportedly working with MacDella Cooper, a senior advisor to President Joseph Boakai, some believe he’s more strategic than spontaneous.

He’s even claimed to have contributed to the rise of Bilikon Entertainment and distanced himself from rumors of signing with Infectious Michael, though he admits to collaborating with All-Star Records. He insists he has always been a boss, not an employee.

Preparing for History – or a Hype Show?

In what could be the crowning moment of his career, Baba 2Switt and his team are aiming to fill Liberia’s largest stadium with 22,000 seats – a feat never before accomplished by a Liberian artist or event. If successful, it could cement his team’s reputation as the most powerful PR and entertainment organizers in the country’s history.

But critics argue there’s more flash than substance. While fans celebrate his luxurious lifestyle and philanthropic gestures, detractors question the sources of his wealth and the true motive behind his sudden civic engagement.

The Final Word: “How Much is Money?”

The phrase has become Baba 2Switt’s signature question – and possibly his personal mantra. But with public scrutiny rising as fast as his popularity, it may soon be the question Liberians start asking him back.

Is Baba 2Switt a visionary paving a new path for Liberia’s entertainment and entrepreneurial scene – or is he simply the best showman the country has ever seen?

Either way, Liberia is watching.

Stay with Gossip Liberia for exclusive updates on Baba 2Switt’s stadium show and inside scoops on Liberia’s entertainment industry.