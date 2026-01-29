Frank Artus Raises Alarm After Alleged Threats From The Zoe Bush

Liberian actor and filmmaker Frank Artus has raised serious concerns after allegedly receiving threatening messages from individuals believed to be leaders of a traditional society in Cape Mount County, where he previously filmed Breaking of the Bush and Inside the Bush.

According to Artus, the messages, which he played publicly on Facebook, warned him to stay away from the area and to stop engaging with what they described as their culture and traditions. The tone of the messages suggested strong hostility, raising fears for his personal safety and that of his crew.

From the content of the messages, it appears the senders were not only serious but possibly reacting to past encounters, as Artus hinted that either he or members of his production team may have been confronted or attacked during earlier visits to the area.

Frank’s post made via Facebook

The filmmaker has since called for public attention and support, questioning whether the matter requires intervention from authorities or whether he should simply heed the warning and stay away.

The situation has sparked debate online, with many Liberians asking whether artistic expression and storytelling should be restricted by traditional groups, while others argue for respect of cultural boundaries.

The text message that was sent to him

As the issue unfolds, calls are growing for relevant authorities and cultural leaders to intervene before the situation escalates further.

Could this be a stunt to watch his movies or is it is a real threat from source that is unknown?