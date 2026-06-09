After a top marketing executive said “he brought this on himself,” Liberians are asking whether image matters more than influence, and whether Christoph The Change even needs corporate sponsorship anymore.

The debate over corporate sponsorship in Liberia’s entertainment industry has taken a new turn, and once again, it centers around one of the country’s most talked-about artists, Christoph The Change.

The conversation began after Bigga Pro questioned why an artist capable of pulling huge crowds across Liberia has yet to secure a major sponsorship deal from corporate Liberia. It is a question many fans have asked for years: If an artist can fill venues, dominate social media conversations, and maintain a loyal fan base, what exactly are companies looking for?

The discussion intensified when Lonestar Cell MTN Marketing Director Abigail Wokey Nufeatalai responded with a direct and business-centered perspective. According to her, sponsorship decisions are not based solely on popularity or crowd size. She argued that a brand’s image is its most valuable asset and that image and public perception can account for 60 to 70 percent of sponsorship decisions for serious companies.

Her strongest statement came when she concluded, “He brought this on himself.”

That comment has since sparked heated conversations online. But what exactly did she mean? Was she referring to Christoph’s public image, past controversies, or the rumors that have followed him over the years? Or was she simply highlighting how corporations evaluate risk when choosing who to associate their brands with?

Abigail Wokey Nufeatalai’s statement on Facebook

While many supporters argue that Christoph’s continued success proves that the public has embraced him regardless of past criticism, others believe businesses operate by a different set of rules. Fans may focus on talent and entertainment value, but companies often weigh reputation, perception, shareholder interests, and long-term brand protection before signing sponsorship agreements.

Yet the biggest question remains unanswered: If Christoph does not have major corporate sponsorship, how is he successfully executing a nationwide tour?

Large tours require money, logistics, transportation, accommodation, security, promotion, and production. If corporate Liberia is not funding these efforts, then who is? Are private investors supporting the movement? Is the artist financing it himself? Are local promoters and communities helping to make it happen? Or has Christoph discovered a model that allows him to thrive without depending on corporate sponsorship at all?

Ironically, the more people focus on what Christoph lacks, the more impressive what he has achieved begins to appear. If an artist can attract thousands of supporters, remain relevant, and tour the country without major corporate backing, perhaps a different question should be asked.

Does Christoph The Change actually need corporate sponsorship, or has he already proven that his greatest sponsor is the people?

As the debate continues, one thing is clear: popularity and sponsorship are not always the same thing. But in Christoph’s case, the real story may not be why companies are staying away. The real story may be how he continues to win without them.

What do you think? If you were a corporate brand manager, would you choose numbers and influence, or would image and public perception come first?