Weah Joins FIFA President to Inaugurate Mini-Soccer Pitch in New York, Wishes Son Tim Success at World Cup

Former Liberian President and football legend George Manneh Oppong Weah joined FIFA President Giovanni Vincenzo Infantino, New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani, and other dignitaries to officially inaugurate the “FIFA Arena,” a temporary mini-soccer pitch located in Manhattan’s Central Park area, New York.

The event highlighted FIFA’s efforts to promote football, unity, and community engagement ahead of major international competitions.

Speaking during the ceremony, Weah, the only African Ballon d’Or winner and former FIFA World Player of the Year, also shared his thoughts on the ongoing World Cup and expressed support for his son, Tim Weah, who is representing the United States.

“Well, I just want to wish my son well and wish his team well. Because this is a game of chance, you know. We’re watching. They’re playing. We can just hope for them to do better. It’s not an easy game, you know. It’s a tough tournament. So those that prepare will definitely go far, you know. So it’s a game of chance, a lot of people say. But I believe that if you work hard, you can arrive at what you want to do. But we’re going to watch it. They’re going to play. We just hope that we have a friendly tournament and a tournament without racism. That’s the hallmark of the game. Unity and friendship.”

Weah emphasized the importance of fair play, respect, and inclusiveness in football, calling for a tournament free from racism and one that reflects the sport’s core values of unity and friendship.

Chair on FIFA Player’s panel, George Weah speak on eradicating Racism from Football and also defended his son Timothy Weah decision to play for America instead of Liberia.

The inauguration of the FIFA Arena serves as another symbol of football’s ability to bring people together across cultures and communities while inspiring the next generation of players.