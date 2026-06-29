From BBC to Politics? Moses Garzeawu Faces Online Backlash Over Alleged Pro-Unity Party Advocacy

Former BBC and VOA journalist responds to criticism after being labeled a ‘propagandist’ in heated social media exchange

MONROVIA, Liberia – A heated social media exchange involving former BBC and VOA journalist Moses Kollie Garzeawu has ignited public debate over the role of journalists who transition into political commentary and advocacy.

The controversy began after lawyer and political commentator Cllr. Moriah Yeakula publicly criticized Garzeawu, accusing him of abandoning the professional standards that earned him respect during his journalism career.

In a strongly worded response posted on social media, Yeakula wrote:

“Sir Moses Kollie Garzeawu, you better respect yourself and don’t ever tell me about being shameful. You want to know what’s shameful? Leaving from being a reputable BBC correspondent to being a loudmouth low-level propagandist for Unity Party. If you want to comment under my post and disagree, do it with respect or I’ll block you.”

Garzeawu replied to the criticism, stating:

“Let me make it clear that I am not a low-level propagandist.”

His response has since generated widespread discussion online, with many social media users interpreting it differently. Some argued that while Garzeawu rejected the description of being a “low-level propagandist,” he did not directly address the broader accusation that he had become a propagandist.

The exchange has fueled renewed scrutiny of Garzeawu’s online presence, where critics allege he has increasingly defended the Unity Party-led government and frequently challenges opposition viewpoints. Those critics argue that such conduct has raised questions about the credibility he built during his years as an international journalist.

Supporters, however, maintain that Garzeawu resigned from the BBC and is free to express his political opinions as a private citizen, noting that former journalists are not prohibited from participating in political discourse after leaving the profession.

Adding to the debate, another social media user, Mamensie Kabba, commented:

“Stop being disrespectful to the lady, Sir Moses Kollie Garzeawu! This new role you find yourself in, you are allowing yourself to lose credibility!”

The online exchanges have sparked broader conversations among Liberians about whether journalists who enter political advocacy should be held to the same standards of neutrality that governed their professional reporting careers, or whether they are entitled to openly participate in political debates after leaving the newsroom.

The discussion continues across social media, with opinions sharply divided over Garzeawu’s evolving public role and its impact on his reputation.