Fresh Tensions Reported at Solormba Border as Guinean Soldiers Order Liberian Immigration Officers to Vacate

LOFA COUNTY, LIBERIA — Fresh tensions are reportedly emerging at the Solormba Border in Foya District, Lofa County, after military officers from Guinea allegedly ordered Liberian Immigration Officers to vacate their current position.

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According to a report by Wologizi FM, the Guinean officers are demanding that the Liberian immigration personnel leave the area as Guinea reportedly moves to establish a customs office at the location.

The development comes amid an unresolved territorial dispute between Liberia and Guinea along the Makona River.

The latest border crisis dates back to March 2, 2026, when Guinean soldiers reportedly crossed into the Sorlumba area and confronted workers of BK Enterprise, a Liberian company involved in road construction and sand-mining activities. The Guinean forces reportedly seized equipment and claimed the activities were taking place on Guinean territory.

The situation escalated on March 11 when Guinean soldiers reportedly entered deeper into the disputed area, raised the Guinean flag and later returned with additional troops. An encounter with residents reportedly resulted in a Liberian citizen being injured.

The growing tensions prompted diplomatic intervention from the Liberian Government.

On March 16, 2026, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai travelled to Conakry, Guinea, where he held high-level talks with Guinean President Mamadi Doumbouya, alongside Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio.

The meeting focused on resolving the border disputes peacefully and preventing further escalation. The leaders agreed to pursue dialogue and negotiations over the disputed borders while maintaining the existing situation on the ground pending a lasting resolution.

Despite the diplomatic engagement, concerns over the precise location of the Liberia–Guinea boundary have continued.

The latest report from Solormba could therefore represent another significant development in the long-running border dispute, particularly if Guinean authorities are attempting to establish permanent customs infrastructure in an area currently occupied by Liberian immigration personnel.

Authorities in Liberia are yet to publicly clarify the latest report or indicate whether the Government has formally engaged Guinea over the reported directive.

Liberia – Guinea Border Crisis

The situation remains developing, with attention now focused on the response from the Liberian Government and whether the latest move will trigger renewed diplomatic tensions along the Lofa County border.