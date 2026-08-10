Kogar Calls on Supreme Court to Resolve District #10 Representation Dispute

Nimba Senator Warns Prolonged Vacancy Following Yekeh Kolubah’s Expulsion Could Raise Serious Constitutional Concerns

MONROVIA, Liberia: Senator Samuel G. Kogar has called on the Supreme Court of Liberia to provide clarity on the continued absence of representation for the people of Electoral District #10 in Montserrado County following the expulsion of Representative Yekeh Kolubah.

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In a statement raising what he described as concerns over “constitutional clarity,” Senator Kogar pointed to Article 37 of the 1986 Constitution, which outlines the process to be followed when a vacancy occurs in the Legislature through death, resignation, expulsion, or other circumstances.

According to the Senator, the House of Representatives voted on April 17, 2026, to expel Representative Kolubah, after which Kolubah challenged the decision before the Supreme Court. The case remains pending.

Kogar said Article 37 requires the presiding officer of the affected legislative chamber to notify the National Elections Commission within 30 days of a vacancy. The Commission is then required to conduct a by-election within 90 days, except when the vacancy occurs within 90 days of a general election.

The Senator expressed concern that several months have passed without a sitting representative for District #10, while the legal dispute remains before the Supreme Court.

“I understand that the matter is before the Supreme Court, but given the constitutional questions involved, I had hoped for a speedy determination,” Kogar said.

He warned that the prolonged uncertainty could raise serious constitutional concerns and potentially contribute to a broader constitutional crisis if clarity is not provided.

Kogar therefore urged the Supreme Court to act on the matter and provide a definitive interpretation that would clarify the legal status of the District #10 seat and ensure that residents are adequately represented.

The Nimba County Senator said he would have formally raised the issue before the Plenary of the Liberian Senate, but lawmakers are currently on break.

He nevertheless stressed that the matter is of national importance and deserves attention because it involves constitutional provisions governing legislative representation and the rights of constituents.

Kogar’s call comes as attention remains focused on the legal and constitutional implications of Kolubah’s expulsion and the resulting vacancy in one of Montserrado County’s legislative districts.